Zeno Koen Debast headshot

Zeno Koen Debast Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Debast (leg) has started to train individually, according to Sudinfo.be.

Debast is seeing improvements as he tries to make a return for the World Cup, as the defender has joined individual training. However, he has yet to begin any type of training with his teammates, showing he is still a decent way from being fit. This will still leave him out for at least the World Cup opener and potentially further time.

Zeno Koen Debast
Sporting CP
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