Zeno Koen Debast News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Debast (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Braga.

Debast makes the matchday squad after returning to full training but starts the match as a substitute while he works his way back to full fitness. The defender has struggled with injuries this season and is expected to hold a rotational role moving forward.

Zeno Koen Debast
Sporting CP
