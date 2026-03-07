Zeno Koen Debast News: Available off bench
Debast (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Braga.
Debast makes the matchday squad after returning to full training but starts the match as a substitute while he works his way back to full fitness. The defender has struggled with injuries this season and is expected to hold a rotational role moving forward.
