Zeno Koen Debast headshot

Zeno Koen Debast News: Available off bench for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Debast (leg) is on the bench for Friday's league match against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Debast was unable to play for Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the defender used the preseason to recover and will be an option for Sporting CP's league opener. When fully healthy, Debast should be a regular at the back for the Portuguese giants.

Zeno Koen Debast
Sporting CP
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