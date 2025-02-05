Zeno Koen Debast News: Sees short appearance

Debast (leg) received a minute of play off the bench in Sunday's 3-1 win over Farense.

Debast is back from his injuries after exiting early in the club's last UCL contest, as he would see a spot on the bench Sunday. He saw one minute of play off the bench, only seeing a short spell to test his legs. He is a regular starter when fit and will look to return to that spot next contest after returning Sunday.