Zento Uno Injury: Ruled out for cup opener

Uno remains in rehabilitation from a muscular issue and will miss Sunday's German Cup match at TSV Schott Mainz, according to coach Eugen Polanski, per the Rheinische Post. "He's being built back up following the muscular injuries and issues."

Uno was unable to train with his Gladbach teammates at the start of the week, instead continuing an individual program, and has now missed the club's last three friendlies as well. His path back to full team training still requires more time, with no clear indication yet of when he'll next be available. Uno is expected to continue his rehabilitation program in the coming days as the club monitors his progress. His continued absence leaves Gladbach without a midfield option who has been sidelined for an extended stretch heading into the new season.