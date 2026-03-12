Zian Flemming Injury: Late call against Bournemouth
Flemming (calf) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Scott Parker. "Marcus has been training this week, Zian has been training as well. Both of them we will see after tomorrow if they are fully up to speed to come back in."
Flemming trained this week and will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last match with a calf injury. The forward had been starting prior to the injury and should reclaim his spot in the attack once fully fit, with Lyle Foster likely returning to the bench if he is cleared to play.
