Zian Flemming headshot

Zian Flemming Injury: Late call against Bournemouth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Flemming (calf) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Scott Parker. "Marcus has been training this week, Zian has been training as well. Both of them we will see after tomorrow if they are fully up to speed to come back in."

Flemming trained this week and will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last match with a calf injury. The forward had been starting prior to the injury and should reclaim his spot in the attack once fully fit, with Lyle Foster likely returning to the bench if he is cleared to play.

Zian Flemming
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zian Flemming See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zian Flemming See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago