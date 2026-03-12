Zian Flemming Injury: Late call against Bournemouth

Flemming (calf) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Scott Parker. "Marcus has been training this week, Zian has been training as well. Both of them we will see after tomorrow if they are fully up to speed to come back in."

