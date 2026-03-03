Zian Flemming headshot

Zian Flemming Injury: Missing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:47am

Flemming is out for Tuesday's match against Everton due to a calf injury, according to manager Scott Parker. "Zian picked up a slight calf injury on Saturday. He was still nursing it yesterday, so we couldn't risk it."

Flemming is not with his club Tuesday for a midweek match, with the forward suffering from a calf injury he didn't want to risk. The forward will now use his time to recover, not playing again until March 14 against Bournemouth. He started their last two games, with Jaidon Anthony and Lyle Foster starting in his place at forward Tuesday.

