Zian Flemming headshot

Zian Flemming News: Fails to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Flemming generated five shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Brighton.

Flemming was active in front of goal and put two of his five shots on frame, but he could not breach Brighton's defense. The forward could have better luck against Nottingham Forest, a side which has struggled to defend opponents and has allowed 43 goals through 31 games.

Zian Flemming
Burnley
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