Zian Flemming News: Goal in three straight away starts
Flemming scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 loss versus Nottingham Forest.
Flemming opened the scoring and netted his side's only goal of the match from his lone shot in the game. The forward has been in fine form of late, starting all six games he has been available for and accounting for four of his side's six goals during that run, while also finding the net in three consecutive away games.
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