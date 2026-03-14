Zian Flemming News: Makes starting XI
Flemming (calf) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.
Flemming makes the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after returning to training this week following a calf injury. The forward had been starting prior to the issue and immediately regains his place in the attack.
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