Zian Flemming headshot

Zian Flemming News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Flemming (calf) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

Flemming makes the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after returning to training this week following a calf injury. The forward had been starting prior to the issue and immediately regains his place in the attack.

Zian Flemming
Burnley
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