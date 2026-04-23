Zian Flemming headshot

Zian Flemming News: Rough outing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Flemming had two shots (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Flemming was through on a few chances Wednesday but failed to do much with the opportunities, as both shots failed to hit the target. He remains the club's starting forward and had been on a decent spell before the City game, recording two goals in his past four outings.

Zian Flemming
Burnley
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