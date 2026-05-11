Zian Flemming News: Scores equalizer Sunday

Flemming scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Flemming scored the equalizing goal Sunday, a strike in the 58th minute assisted by Hannibal Mejbri. It marked his 10th goal of the campaign, five of which have come in his last nine matches. Although Burnley have already been relegated, Flemming's impressive run of form could earn him a move to stay in the Premier League next season.