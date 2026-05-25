Zian Flemming News: Scores final goal of season
Flemming scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton.
Flemming scored Burnley's last goal of the season to give them the draw vs the Wolves. His future on the team remains uncertain giving Burnley's relegation from the PL, finishing the season making 21 starts in 29 appearances, recording 11 goals on 53 shots (21 on target), making 37 clearances while also creating 10 chances.
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