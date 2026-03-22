Zian Flemming News: Scores for Burnley

Flemming scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Fulham.

Flemming scored the lone goal for Burnley on Saturday, recording two key passes with two shots on target as well. He has managed to start the last six PL games in a row, collecting three goals with seven shots on target and five key passes in that span, an upward trend for the forward.