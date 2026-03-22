Zian Flemming News: Scores for Burnley
Flemming scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Fulham.
Flemming scored the lone goal for Burnley on Saturday, recording two key passes with two shots on target as well. He has managed to start the last six PL games in a row, collecting three goals with seven shots on target and five key passes in that span, an upward trend for the forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zian Flemming See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 315 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 315 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 316 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 149 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zian Flemming See More