Zian Flemming News: Scores late equalizer in huge draw
Flemming scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea.
Flemming scored in the 93rd minute to help Burnley pick up a crucial point away to Chelsea. This was his sixth goal of the season and his first since early December. He has started 11 of his 19 games this season in the league, starting each of the last three Premier League games. His goal came from the only shot on target he took in the match.
