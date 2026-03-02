Zian Flemming headshot

Zian Flemming News: Scores to bring the game level

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Flemming scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Brentford.

Flemming scored the goal, which brought the match back to 3-3, before Burnley eventually went on to lose 4-3 in the final moments. His goal came from a powerful header connecting with a Hannibal cross. This is his seventh goal of the season, having started 12 of 20 games he has played in this year. He has scored in two matches in a row for the first time this year.

Zian Flemming
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zian Flemming See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zian Flemming See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 28
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago