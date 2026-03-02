Zian Flemming News: Scores to bring the game level

Flemming scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Brentford.

Flemming scored the goal, which brought the match back to 3-3, before Burnley eventually went on to lose 4-3 in the final moments. His goal came from a powerful header connecting with a Hannibal cross. This is his seventh goal of the season, having started 12 of 20 games he has played in this year. He has scored in two matches in a row for the first time this year.