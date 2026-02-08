Flemming was at the center of Burnley's best looks after the break in Saturday's clash with the Hammers, coming closest with a powerful header that Mads Hermansen cleared off the line from a corner. Earlier in the same sequence, his initial header was blocked before West Ham United's goalkeeper denied him again on the follow-up. Those moments highlighted a busy outing for the striker, who posted a season high seven shots (two on target). Making his first Premier League start since late December, Flemming delivered a lively performance, and even without a goal, his impact could earn him more opportunities in the upcoming fixtures.