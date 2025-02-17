Zinedine Ferhat News: Five crosses in rare start

Ferhat generated five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Reims.

Ferhat was in the starting XI Sunday for the first time since Oct. 4. He made the most of his opportunity as he tied a season high with two chances created and recorded five crosses for just the second time this season. He also won one tackle, intercepted three passes and made two clearances before he was subbed off in the 78th minute for Sidiki Cherif.