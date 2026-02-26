Zion Suzuki Injury: Returning in Cagliari game

Suzuki (hand) "has completed his rehab, and we'll decide match by match between him and Filippo Corvi," coach Carlos Cuesta announced.

Suzuki will be available for the first time since late November after severely injuring his hand, but his substitute has been steady in relief, so he might have to wait before recapturing the starting job. He kept three clean sheets, allowed 14 goals and made 36 saves in 11 appearances before going down.