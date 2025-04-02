Zion Suzuki News: Able to kick back

Suzuki registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Verona.

Suzuki had a fairly relaxing day in net against Verona on Monday, all things considered. The Japanese international faced zero shots on target, and his side was able to keep 58 percent of the possession in the match. Suzuki will likely be thankful for the stress-free match, as he currently owns the fourth worst save percentage among Serie A goalkeepers.