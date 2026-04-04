Zion Suzuki headshot

Zion Suzuki News: Allows one goal versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Suzuki had two saves and conceded one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Suzuki had an okay showing but couldn't catch a nice finish by Tijjani Noslin that was deflected by a defender. He appears to have recaptured the starting job for good following a hand injury and has given up seven goals and made seven saves in the last three matches. Up next, Parma will host Napoli next Sunday.

Zion Suzuki
Parma
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