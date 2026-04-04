Zion Suzuki News: Allows one goal versus Lazio
Suzuki had two saves and conceded one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.
Suzuki had an okay showing but couldn't catch a nice finish by Tijjani Noslin that was deflected by a defender. He appears to have recaptured the starting job for good following a hand injury and has given up seven goals and made seven saves in the last three matches. Up next, Parma will host Napoli next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now