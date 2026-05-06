Zion Suzuki headshot

Zion Suzuki News: Allows two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 2:59am

Suzuki registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Suzuki fell short of a third straight clean sheet, conceding twice against the champions despite making three saves. He has now recorded at least three saves in each of his last four matches and will face another tough test against Roma on Sunday.

Zion Suzuki
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Suzuki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zion Suzuki See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
9 days ago