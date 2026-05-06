Zion Suzuki News: Allows two in loss
Suzuki registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.
Suzuki fell short of a third straight clean sheet, conceding twice against the champions despite making three saves. He has now recorded at least three saves in each of his last four matches and will face another tough test against Roma on Sunday.
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