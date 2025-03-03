Zion Suzuki News: Beaten from penalty spot

Suzuki had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Udinese.

Suzuki made five saves from open play Saturday and conceded a first half penalty as Parma fell 1-0 to Udinese. Parma's young keeper is in the midst of a positive spell of form in his first season wearing the first-choice keeper's gloves at Parma, having conceded just two goals and made nine saves over his last three appearances while recording one clean sheet. Suzuki's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Parma host mid-table Torino who have netted two goals in each of their last three fixtures.