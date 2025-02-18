Zion Suzuki News: Concedes one in loss
Suzuki made three saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.
Suzuki couldn't do much to stop Matias Soule's spectacular free-kick shot in the 33rd minute but, other than that, he did a great job that included a miraculous save over the line on a point-blank finish during the second half. However, this has still been a rough moment for the goalkeeper as he has nine goals allowed against just seven saves over his last four starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now