Zion Suzuki News: Concedes one in loss

Suzuki made three saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Suzuki couldn't do much to stop Matias Soule's spectacular free-kick shot in the 33rd minute but, other than that, he did a great job that included a miraculous save over the line on a point-blank finish during the second half. However, this has still been a rough moment for the goalkeeper as he has nine goals allowed against just seven saves over his last four starts.