Zion Suzuki headshot

Zion Suzuki News: Concedes twice against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Suzuki registered two saves and two clearances and gave up two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Inter Milan.

Suzuki couldn't do much more on the two Inter goals and prevented the score from being larger with a pair of strong saves in the first half. He has kept two clean sheets in the last six matches, making 11 saves and allowing six goals. Parma will face Fiorentina away next Sunday.

Zion Suzuki
Parma
