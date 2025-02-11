Zion Suzuki News: Concedes two in defeat
Suzuki registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Cagliari.
This marked the third consecutive game where Suzuki conceded at least two goals, while it also marked the second time in that span that he registered two saves. Prior to that, he had gone four straight games limiting opponents to no more than one goal. Up next for Parma is a meeting with Roma on Sunday.
