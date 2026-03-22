Zion Suzuki News: Concedes two in defeat

Suzuki made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Cremonese.

Suzuki came up with a big stop before the break by smothering Federico Bonazzoli's glancing header, one of his two saves on the afternoon, but Cremonese cracked the game open after halftime. He was beaten first by Youssef Maleh's rocket from distance in the 54th minute and then again by Jari Vandeputte 14 minutes later. Parma gave him almost no room for error in front of goal as the match got away from them in the second half. Suzuki will try to bounce back after the international break when Parma take on Lazio on April. 4.