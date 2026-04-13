Zion Suzuki News: Four saves in draw
Suzuki made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.
Suzuki faced more work than in any of his three previous appearances since returning to the side, turning away four attempts. Nonetheless, he was beaten once, extending his goals-conceded tally to eight across this four-game stretch, in which his save count now stands at 11. Next up is a trip to Udinese on Saturday.
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