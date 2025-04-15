Fantasy Soccer
Zion Suzuki headshot

Zion Suzuki News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Suzuki made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Fiorentina.

Suzuki was very solid between the posts and also had luck by his side as what would've been the game-winning goal for the opposition in the second half was ruled out due to an offside. That's now two clean sheets over the last three starts for the goalkeeper, who will have a much tougher challenge on Apr. 21, when his team hosts Juventus.

Zion Suzuki
Parma
