Zion Suzuki News: Saves four shots in loss to Roma

Suzuki made four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Roma.

Suzuki had some good reactions between the posts but was unable to stop a penalty kick and a pair of difficult strikes during another busy outing. Facing top attacking sides has been a challenge for the goalkeeper, who conceded three times to Roma and twice against Inter in his last two appearances. Therefore, he might continue to be heavily tested next weekend versus a Como side which has scored the second-most goals in the league.