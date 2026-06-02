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Zion Suzuki News: Set to start with Japan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Suzuki has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to start every fixture as coach Hajime Moriyasu's undisputed first choice in goal.

Suzuki made 20 Serie A appearances for Parma this season, recording five clean sheets and 1,800 minutes across the campaign in what was another steady year for the keeper between the posts. His composure under pressure, ability to distribute with his feet and commanding presence in the box make him a natural fit for Japan's possession-based system, and manager Moriyasu will rely on him heavily throughout the competition. Suzuki heads into the World Cup as the undisputed number one for the Samurai Blue and a key pillar of Japan's defensive structure heading into what promises to be a demanding group stage.

Zion Suzuki
Parma
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