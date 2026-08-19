Zion Suzuki News: Signs with Aston Villa

Suzuki has completed a permanent transfer to Aston Villa from Parma, the club announced.

Suzuki, born in the USA but raised in Urawa, Japan, made his professional debut for Urawa Red Diamonds at 18 before a brief stint at Sint-Truiden in Belgium and the past two seasons at Parma in Serie A. The goalkeeper represented Japan at the 2026 World Cup and has been capped 22 times at senior level for the national team. Suzuki is expected to compete for the starting goalkeeper role regardless of Emiliano Martinez's situation, with Martinez's future at the club uncertain and the Argentine having dealt with a finger injury in recent months. His arrival gives Villa a highly regarded young option between the posts as they navigate the goalkeeper position going forward.