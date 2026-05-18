Zion Suzuki News: Six saves in 1-0 loss
Suzuki registered six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Como.
Suzuki made six saves as Parma fell to a 1-0 defeat against Como. The Japanese keeper has kept give clean sheets in 20 games this season after a significant period out during the season. This was the third time this year that he has made six or more saves.
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