Zion Suzuki News: Struggles in return against Torino

Suzuki recorded three saves and one clearance and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-1 defeat against Torino.

Suzuki resumed starting two weeks after recovering from a serious hand injury but had a poor showing, failing to block a shot that went through his legs and conceding three further goals, and he could have done a little more on the final one. It remains to be seen whether the coach will stick with him or go back to Filippo Corvi. He was the clear starter before getting hurt. He hasn't blanked the opponents in four outings, making 13 saves and surrendering 11 goals. Up next, Parma will host Cremonese next Saturday.