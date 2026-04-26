Zion Suzuki News: Three goals in win
Suzuki recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Pisa.
Suzuki earned the clean sheet Saturday, making three saves against Pisa. He's let in eight goals in the last six matches, recording 17 saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Inter Milan for the next match on May 3, who have scored 17 goals in the last five contests.
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