Zion Suzuki headshot

Zion Suzuki News: Three saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Suzuki recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Udinese.

Suzuki repelled each of the three Udinese shots on goal Saturday and made two clearances to record a clean sheet in a narrow 1-0 road win over Udinese. Since returning from an extended injury absence, Parma's No. 1 has produced 14 saves and six clearances across five starting appearances. Suzuki's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Parma hosts Pisa.

Zion Suzuki
Parma
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