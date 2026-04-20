Zion Suzuki News: Three saves in win

Suzuki recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Udinese.

Suzuki repelled each of the three Udinese shots on goal Saturday and made two clearances to record a clean sheet in a narrow 1-0 road win over Udinese. Since returning from an extended injury absence, Parma's No. 1 has produced 14 saves and six clearances across five starting appearances. Suzuki's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Parma hosts Pisa.