Zion Suzuki News: Unused in Cagliari tilt

Suzuki (hand) didn't play in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

Suzuki recovered from a hand fracture that sidelined him for an extended period of time, but Fillippo Corvi got the nod again, and the coach was non-committal about the pecking order. It's likely that Suzuki will return between the sticks at some point to get ready for the World Cup, but his young replacement might keep starting a while longer.