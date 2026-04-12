Zito Luvumbo Injury: Assists, suffers injury in win

Luvumbo contributed an assist before leaving with a muscle issue during Sunday's 3-0 win over Rayo Valllecano, after which manager Martin Demichelis said "What's wrong with Zito? Well, that's a question for the doctor, but it was a change due to a physical issue, so we'll have to wait".

Luvumbo set up Vedat Muriqi through a great cross in the 40th minute but ended up with discomfort and had ice applied on his thigh after his forced substitution in the 62nd of the match. The Cagliari loanee has made a solid impression over three consecutive starts as Muriqi's partner up front, and losing him for upcoming games would be a tough blow for the team. However, his place could be covered by Jan Virgili, who scored off the bench against Rayo.