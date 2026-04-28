Zito Luvumbo Injury: Back in team training Tuesday

Luvumbo (hamstring) returned to team training Tuesday and is targeting a return for Friday's clash against Girona, according to SER Deportivos Baleares.

Luvumbo had been sidelined since picking up the small muscle injury during the win over Rayo Vallecano, missing the fixtures against Valencia and Alaves in the process. His return to collective sessions is an encouraging sign that the issue has not proven as serious as initially feared, and getting him available for Friday's fixture would be a real boost for Mallorca's survival push. Jan Virgili had been covering in his absence, but Luvumbo's direct running and attacking threat make him a key piece of coach Martin Demichelis' plans for the final stretch of the season.