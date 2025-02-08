Zito Luvumbo Injury: Coming back for Parma match

Luvumbo (ankle) will be among the call-ups Sunday, coach Davide Nicola announced.

Luvumbo has completed his rehab from an ankle injury that shelved him for two months and will likely make a few cameos before regaining a regular role. Mattia Felici has been the main beneficiary of his absence. He has scored once and added six shots (one on target), two key passes, 22 crosses (one accurate) and one corner in his last six displays.