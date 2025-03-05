Zito Luvumbo Injury: Dealing with strain

Luvumbo has been diagnosed with a muscular distraction of his right biceps femoris, Cagliari announced.

Luvumbo will be sidelined for at least three weeks and thus will try to return just after the international break at the end of March, Ansa reported. He had just returned from a serious ankle injury. Florinel Coman, Mattia Felici, Nicolas Viola and Gianluca Gaetano will contribute to replacing him since he can star in a few different roles.