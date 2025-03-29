Zito Luvumbo Injury: Recovers from injury

Luvumbo (thigh) was able to train regularly Friday, Cagliari relayed.

Luvumbo is on track to be back after skipping two contests but is more likely to be eased into action than to start, as he quickly got hurt again after recuperating from a previous ankle injury. Florinel Coman (Achilles) is good to go as well, increasing the competition for minutes up front. Nicolas Viola, Nadir Zortea, Mattia Felici and Gianluca Gaetano are also in the mix in those positions. He has posted one key pass and six crosses (zero accurate) and drawn three fouls in his last two showings.