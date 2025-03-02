Fantasy Soccer
Zito Luvumbo headshot

Zito Luvumbo Injury: Subs off against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Luvumbo had one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (one won) and drew two fouls before leaving Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna at the 67th minute due to a possible thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Luvumbo made his first start since recovering from a serious ankle injury, but he wasn't particularly effective and limped off after pulling up during a sprint. He's set for some tests. Cagliari will be back on the pitch Friday versus Genoa. Mattia Felici and Florinel Coman would pick up the slack if he missed time.

Zito Luvumbo
Cagliari
