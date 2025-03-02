Zito Luvumbo Injury: Subs off against Bologna

Luvumbo had one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (one won) and drew two fouls before leaving Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna at the 67th minute due to a possible thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Luvumbo made his first start since recovering from a serious ankle injury, but he wasn't particularly effective and limped off after pulling up during a sprint. He's set for some tests. Cagliari will be back on the pitch Friday versus Genoa. Mattia Felici and Florinel Coman would pick up the slack if he missed time.