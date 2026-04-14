Zito Luvumbo Injury: Suffers small hamstring injury

Luvumbo (hamstring) suffered a small muscle injury and is a probable absence for next Tuesday's clash against Valencia, according to COPE.

Luvumbo had been one of Mallorca's most exciting players since joining on loan in the winter window, contributing two assists in six appearances, one during Sunday's win against Rayo Vallecano before being forced off in the 62nd minute after a light collision with goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas. The Angolan forward had locked down three consecutive starts alongside Vedat Muriqi and his absence is a real blow for a Mallorca side still fighting to stay up, with Jan Virgili the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup in his place until he returns.