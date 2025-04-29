Zito Luvumbo News: Dishes out assist against Veorna

Luvumbo assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Verona.

Luvumbo got the call for the third time in the last four games and was one the main driving forces of the offense, co-leading his side in deliveries and finding Leonardo Pavoletti with a long one from the right wing to set up the opening goal. He's up to two helpers in the season. He has launched at least one cross in his last seven showings, totaling 17 (two accurate) and adding three shots (two on target), two chances created and three tackles (all won), with one goal and one assist.