Zito Luvumbo News: First La Liga goal contribution

Luvumbo assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Elche.

Luvumbo's pull back pass setup the opening goal of the fixture Saturday, though Mallorca would allow two second half goals in their 2-1 road defeat. Both the appearance in the starting XI and assist marked the Angolan international's first with Mallorca since completing a January loan move from Cagliari. Luvumbo has created four chances for Mallorca across four appearances (one start).