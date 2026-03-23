Zito Luvumbo headshot

Zito Luvumbo News: First La Liga goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Luvumbo assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Elche.

Luvumbo's pull back pass setup the opening goal of the fixture Saturday, though Mallorca would allow two second half goals in their 2-1 road defeat. Both the appearance in the starting XI and assist marked the Angolan international's first with Mallorca since completing a January loan move from Cagliari. Luvumbo has created four chances for Mallorca across four appearances (one start).

Zito Luvumbo
Mallorca
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