Zito Luvumbo News: Scores final goal as a sub

Luvumbo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Monza.

Luvumbo scored his first goal since his return from an ankle injury. This was also his first shot on target in his last eight games. His previous goal came from his last shot on target. In his 1,139 minutes this season he has only put three shots on target compared to 16 in his 1,947 minutes last season.