Zito Luvumbo News: Slippery against Fiorentina

Luvumbo drew five fouls and registered four crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Luvumbo returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous game and played the whole game for the first time in months. He moved around a lot and was a nuisance for the opposing defenders but failed to rack up stats. He has had at least one cross in his past six showings, piling up 13 (one accurate), scoring once and posting two hots (one on target) and one chance created.