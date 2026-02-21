Zorhan Bassong Injury: Questionable against San Jose

Bassong (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.

Bassong is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's season opener against the San Jose Earthquakes as he continues to ramp back up from the hamstring injury he picked up over the break. The defender is trending toward a true game-time decision and will have to check every box physically before the staff greenlights him for kickoff. If he can't go, Jayden Reid is next in line to slide into the starting role at left-back and log major minutes out wide.