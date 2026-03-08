Zorhan Bassong headshot

Zorhan Bassong Injury: Trains fuly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Bassong (hamstring) was able to train fully ahead of Saturday's trip to the Galaxy, per Matt Foster of KSHB41.

Bassong is making progress as he could make his season debut as soon as Saturday after returning to team training. However, the team may want to wait until their next home match on Mar 21 to debut the defender, pending on his evolution.

Zorhan Bassong
Sporting Kansas City
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zorhan Bassong See More
